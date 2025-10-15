Arcadia Route 66 NeonFest returns Friday

ARCADIA, Okla. — The Arcadia Route 66 NeonFest returns to the Mother Road on Friday.

Travel Oklahoma said enthusiasts gather every year to bond over their mutual-love of Route 66 and neon displays.

On Friday and Saturday night, participants will gather around the neon campfire and enjoy slideshows and door prizes. Saturday also features a film festival and social, followed by lunch. Sunday morning, the group will enjoy a homemade breakfast served at Stables in Guthrie, before exploring more.

Festival organizers said Neonfest is a “do-it-yourself affair” and participants are responsible for their own lodging and meals.

While there is no cost, organizers ask participants donate $5 per person.

Kids and dogs are welcome to enjoy the event, but no objects can be throw because of the neon signs.

You can learn more about the Arcadia Route 66 Neonfest by clicking here.