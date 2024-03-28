Argument over where to hide eggs leads to stabbing at elementary school Easter egg hunt

By Jen Townley

Preparations for an Easter egg hunt at a Michigan elementary school turned into a fight Saturday with one of the egg hiders being stabbed and another one being arrested, according to The Battle Creek Enquirer.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Valley View Elementary school in Springhill, Michigan, after witnesses say a dispute arose over where to hide the eggs, the sheriff’s office said.

When officers arrived at the school, they found a 36-year-old man with a knife. According to Investigators the man and a female had gotten into an argument over where the eggs should be hidden.

“When a family member intervened, the male produced a knife, cutting them multiple times,” a sheriff’s office statement said.

The victim is expected to recover, according to WWMT-TV.

Neither the victim nor the suspect, who was arrested and booked into the Calhoun County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, were identified.

According to the Sheriff’s office, no children were at the event when the stabbing happened.


