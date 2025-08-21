Armed suspect arrested after an east Tulsa standoff

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call at the Lucky Stop gas station near 31st and 145th E. Ave. Wednesday around 6:45pm.

The victims reported that they fled their home nearby to call for help from their violent brother after he started making threats toward several family members.

Deputies say Abisua Sanchez barricaded himself inside the home and had multiple knives and guns.

The Tulsa Police Special Operations Team responded to the scene and Sanchez made multiple threats to shoot officers while talking to negotiators.

Investigators heard a single shot from inside the home and sent a drone in through a window to have a look.

Deputies believe Sanchez had inadvertently shot himself while trying to hide in the house.

Sanchez finally came out around 2:00am after a couple of rounds of gas-based irritant was deployed inside.

Sanchez was treated at the hospital and booked in jail for Threatening a Violent Act and Obstruction