Arrest warrants issued for Haskell foster parents accused of punishing child in frigid weather

Foster child sent into cold weather as punishment (FOX23 News)
By Skyler Cooper and FOX23 News

Courts records show arrest warrants were issued for Andrew and Kaytlin Fultz on Monday after they were charged with felony child neglect.

The Haskell police chief confirmed to KRMG’s news partner FOX23 News that they are the foster parents accused of sending a child outside in frigid temperatures as punishment during last week’s winter storm.

The Muskogee County District Attorney’s office said the child involved in the incident is 7 years old.

The incident came to light after a neighbor recorded video of the child outside. In the video, the child can be heard shouting “I’m cold.”

KRMG has learned DHS investigated and initially left the child with the Fultz’s, but an attorney for the child’s biological mother told FOX23 the child was removed from their home over the weekend,

Haskell police recommended child neglect charges to the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office and those charges were filed Monday, according to court records.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education said it is also looking into the incident because Kaytlin Fultz is a teacher at Preston Public Schools.

According to the school district’s website, Fultz teaches third grade.

Read more from FOX23 News here

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

