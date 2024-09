TULSA — Tulsa police say they were able to make an arrest after an arson investigation at an apartment complex Monday morning near 61st and Peoria.

A fire investigator, and an assistant fire marshal with an arson dog, responded to the scene and found flammable liquids in several spots.

A police K-9 then tracked down Willie Marshall in thick brush Monday night.

He was arrested for arson and resisting arrest.

No word yet on a possible motive.