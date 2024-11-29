Arvest Winterfest kicks off in Downtown Tulsa tonight

Winterfest 2012, downtown Tulsa (Russell Mills)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — The 17th Annual Arvest Winterfest presented with Ascension St. John kicks off another season of holiday fun beginning Friday.

Attendance for this event has soared from 35,000 visitors in 2008 to more than 150,000 last season.

This year the annual holiday celebration will be open for 40 days, giving as many Tulsans as possible a chance to enjoy skating outside BOK Center beneath the holiday lights.

Skating begins at 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and at Noon on weekends.

You can learn more information or purchase tickets here.



Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!