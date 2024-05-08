Ascension reports network interruption in apparent cyber security event

The parent company of Tulsa’s Ascension St. John hospital, Ascension, reported a network interruption on Wednesday.

The company said unusual activity was detected on the network and it believes it is due to a cyber security event.

The company said an investigation is underway and that it has engaged Mandiant, a third party, to assist in the investigation and remediation process.

Ascension said access to some systems was interrupted as a result.

“Our care teams are trained for these kinds of disruptions and have initiated procedures to ensure patient care delivery continues to be safe and as minimally impacted as possible. There has been a disruption to clinical operations, and we continue to assess the impact and duration of the disruption.” A statement on Ascension’s website said.

Ascension said it was recommending business partners temporarily suspend the connection to the Ascension environment.

The company said it was trying to determine what, if any, information was affected. Ascension said if it is determined that any sensitive information was affected, the company would notify and support those affected.