Ascension restores Electronic Health Record Access after cyberattack

Ascension St. John Tulsa

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Ascension said the company has now restored Electronic Health Record (EHR) access.

A statement from an Ascension St. John Spokesperson confirmed the news:

“Ascension St. John has successfully restored Electronic Health Record (EHR) access, significantly improving electronic patient documentation in care settings. This will allow most hospital departments, physician offices and clinics to use electronic documentation, charting, and ordering systems. Patients should see improved efficiencies and wait times. Our team continues to work tirelessly to restore other ancillary technology systems.”

Ascension has investigated a ‘ransomware incident’ after the company detected ‘unusual activity’ on certain network systems in May.

Ascension said they responded immediately by beginning to investigate and activate their ‘remediation efforts’.

The disturbance happened to the parent company of St. John, Ascension, but it has led to technical difficulties at the Tulsa hospital and all other Ascension locations.


Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

