ATF offers $5,000 reward for information suspect(s) after deadly fire in Henryetta

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, or suspects, responsible for a deadly fire in Henryetta last month.

According to the ATF’s announcement, the fire happened at a home near East Trudgeon Street and Highway 75 in Henryetta in the early morning on Monday, Feb. 10.

The fire resulted in the death of the resident.

ATF said investigators discovered the fire was intentionally set and the resident’s death is now considered murder.

Video shows a person approaching the home, lighting the fire and then walking to the QuikTrip east of the residence, ATF said.

The suspect was then picked up and left the area.

“Any tips, witnesses, or video of before, during, or shortly afterwards, would be very helpful to investigators and might be the missing puzzle piece to bring justice to the victim,” ATF said.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact the Henryetta Police Department at (918) 652-3106, the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office at (405) 222-5005, or the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website.