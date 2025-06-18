Attorney General Drummond applauds Supreme Court ruling on gender-affirming care for youths

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is praising a decision that came from the U.S. Supreme Court that upheld a ban on gender-affirming surgery for transgender youth.

In the case of U.S. v Skrmetti, the high court ruled that Tennessee can ban minors from obtaining medicine and surgeries for the purpose of gender-affirming care. Drummond called it a victory for Oklahoma children.

“This ruling is a tremendous victory for Oklahoma’s children, ensuring they will not be subjected to the consequences of these life-altering surgeries,” Drummond said. “The practice is unconscionable, and I appreciate the court’s ruling that we as a state have the right to protect Oklahoma children from this irreparable harm.”

Chief Justice roberts wrote in his opinion: “This case carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field. The voices in these debates raise sincere concerns; the implications for all are profound,” Roberts wrote. “The Equal Protection Clause does not resolve these disagreements. Nor does it afford us license to decide them as we see best.”

In 2023, Governor Kevin Stitt signed into law Senate Bill 613 which bans all forms of gender-affirming care to adolescents in Oklahoma. It also threatens a health care provider with felony charges and the loss of their medical license if they provide it.

Families with transgender kids filed a lawsuit against the law with help from the ACLU and other local law firms. A federal judge ruled in October 2023 that the law could stand.