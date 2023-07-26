Attorney General says he will represent Oklahoma interests in tribal lawsuit

Oklahoma City. Okla — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he called Governor Stitt to let him know that he will be representing the the interests of Oklahoma in the three-year legal battle between the Governor and Oklahoma tribes.

In a press release, Drummond said “While Governor Stitt and I are both elected Republican leaders who agree on many issues, I have been highly critical of his dealings with our Native American Tribes.”

Drummond also said Governor Stitt is free to make his own decisions regarding how he wants to interact with the tribes, but he is not free to violate Oklahoma law. Drummond says he is taking this action in order to uphold the law and defend the Constitution.

The lawsuit is part of an ongoing dispute between Stitt and the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Citizen Potawatomi, and Choctaw nations.

Stitt independently entered into new tribal gaming compacts in 2020 that he had reached with four other tribes.

Although the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled the compacts are invalid, Stitt submitted them to the federal government for approval. The compacts were effectively approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Drummond sent a letter to the Governor saying it was long overdue to uphold the laws of the state.

Drummond said “Oklahoma’s relationship with our tribal partners has suffered greatly as a result of your divisive rhetoric and refusal to follow the law.” Drummond also wrote “The citizens you were elected to serve are the ones who suffer from this irresponsible approach. Instead of working in partnership with tribal leaders to enact compacts that benefit all four million Oklahomans, you insist on costly legal battles that only benefit the elite law firms you hire. Millions of dollars of state resources have been squandered on these futile efforts.”

