Attorney with expertise in agency rules says state school board’s rules may not be legal

TULSA — During Thursday’s meeting of the Oklahoma State Board of Education, an attorney representing a small private school which the board has threatened with loss of certification called its rules on accreditation “pathetic,” adding that “they are not well-written rules.”

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth Report regarding state law and the state board of education’s rules HERE]

Attorney James Johnson of the Resolution Law Group in Oklahoma City has plenty of experience to back up his contention.

He spent many years as a states’ attorney, as well as in the attorney general’s office, working on that specific area of jurisprudence.

“I worked with agencies such as the Consumer Credit Commission, (the) Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision, a half dozen other agencies, overhauling all of their rules, looking a statutes, seeing what was authorized under the statutes, and then implementing rules to give the agencies authority to do do business with the public, essentially.”

He told KRMG that what he heard regarding the board’s actions on Tulsa Public Schools accreditation status during Thursday’s meeting did not meet not meet the standards set by Oklahoma law.

“My gut reaction was they have this rule, but there’s no statutory authority for it, which means it’s probably an invalid statute. I mean, that’s straight out of the AG’s opinion,” Johnson said, referring to the opinion published by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond in April.

Despite that opinion, and seemingly in direct contradiction of it, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters and the state board of education continue to enforce rules without providing specificity as to what statutes they’re intended to enforce.

The board voted Thursday to delay a decision on accreditation for Tulsa Public Schools, based on what Walters called “significant and severe issues” in the district.

He offered no specificity on those issues before calling for a vote to defer a decision on accreditation for the district before the board voted 5-0 to delay that decision until the August meeting.

That meeting is scheduled for August 24th, a week after TPS opens its classrooms for the fall semester.

Tulsa Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist told KRMG late Thursday afternoon that the district’s current accreditation will carry over until then.

State law specifically states that “If one or more school sites fail to receive accreditation as required pursuant to this section or subsequently lose accreditation, the State Board of Education shall close the school and reassign the students to accredited schools within the district or shall annex the district to one or more other districts in which the students can be educated in accredited schools.”

Here is the video from the State Board of Education Regular Meeting held Thursday, July 27, 2023: