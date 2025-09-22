Audit shows City of Tulsa Fiscal Year 2025 budgeted expenses exceeded revenue by $15M

TULSA, Okla. — An audit of the City of Tulsa’s Fiscal Year 2025 Budget General Fund shows the City’s budgeted expenses were $15.2 million over revenue.

The Office of the City Auditor (OCA) said the Mayor’s office requested a review of the City of Tulsa’s FY 2025 budgeted revenues and expenses, including sales tax rates for Tulsa and surrounding areas.

FY 2025 ran from July 1st, 2024 to June 30th, 2025.

The purpose of the audit was to evaluate how much revenue was needed to cover 100 percent of budget goals and compare Tulsa’s sale tax to surrounding cities.

Through the audit, OCA found the City’s budgeted expenses exceeded budgeted revenue by around $15.2 million. The projected total for unbudgeted needs is $21 million.

Revenue was budgeted at $393,647,000, but expenses totaled $408,898,000.

OCA shared a list of unbudgeted costs:

Fire department compensation increases and fitness pay totaling $1,889,000

Police compensation increase totaling $844,000

Legal department compensation increase totaling $624,000

Other pay increase totaling $159,000

OCA said the deficit would have been greater if certain areas were fully funded as originally planned, such as vacant police positions and City positions that are currently covered by federal grants.

The audit also showed that Tulsa’s 3.65 percent sales tax is at the lower end, compared to nearby cities. Rates in nearby cities range from 3 percent, such as Claremore, to 5.10 percent, like Glenpool.

Multiple nearby cities have rates about 4 percent such as Bixby, Owasso and Sand Springs.

OCA said Tulsa had $28 million dollars saved in the General Fund, and the City dipped into it for expenses.