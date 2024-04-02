Authorities assessing damage in Barnsdall area after Monday storms

Authorities assessing damage in Barnsdall area (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

BARNSDALL, Okla. — Authorities are assessing damage in the Barnsdall area. This comes after storms moved in through the area Monday night.

Tornado warnings, which have now expired, were also issued in Nowata, Osage, and Washington Counties on Monday night.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said they have deputies helping in Barnsdall.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said at this time, he has not been made aware of any injuries.

According to the PSO Outage Map, as of 12:29 a.m., around 624 customers in the Barnsdall were without power.

For a look at the latest weather forecast, click here.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!