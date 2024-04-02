Authorities assessing damage in Barnsdall area after Monday storms

BARNSDALL, Okla. — Authorities are assessing damage in the Barnsdall area. This comes after storms moved in through the area Monday night.

Tornado warnings, which have now expired, were also issued in Nowata, Osage, and Washington Counties on Monday night.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said they have deputies helping in Barnsdall.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said at this time, he has not been made aware of any injuries.

According to the PSO Outage Map, as of 12:29 a.m., around 624 customers in the Barnsdall were without power.

