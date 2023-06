LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are looking for an inmate who walked away from a correctional center in LeFlore County on Tuesday.

Dallas McGlone, 38, walked away from the correctional center in Hogden between 2 and 6 p.m.

McGlone is serving a seven-year burglary sentence out of Rogers County.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.