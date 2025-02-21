Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from McAlester prison

MCALESTER, Okla. — Authorities are searching for inmate Hunter L. Bowers who walked away from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center at approximately 8:53 p.m. on Thursday.

Hunter L Bowers (Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

Bowers is a 35-year-old white male who is 5′10″ and about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has a deer skull tattoo on his back, a cross, a deer hoof, another deer skull on his left arm, a cowboy and a tribal sleeve on his right arm, and a tattoo reading AMOR VINCIT OMNIA on his chest.

Bowers is serving a 6-year sentence for domestic assault and battery with a weapon out of Choctaw County.

If you see Bowers or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 and to not approach him.