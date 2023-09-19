Baby born with 14 fingers and 12 toes is hailed as the incarnation of a Hindu goddess in India

By Jen Townley

The parents of a baby who was born in India with 26 fingers and toes have called her the reincarnation of a Hindu goddess, according to Daily Mail.

The young girl, who was born at a hospital in Bharatpur, in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, has seven fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot.

While doctors have described her condition as a genetic anomaly, her family is reportedly delighted and has publicly called her the reborn version of Dholagarh Devi, a well-known local deity whose temple is near where the girl was born.

Statues of the deity reveal she is a young girl with several arms.

It is not currently known whether the family is planning to have the newborn girl undergo surgery to reduce the number of digits on each limb.

