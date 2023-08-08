Back to School: The hidden issue of hearing problems in children

TULSA — During the back-to-school rush, parents find themselves dealing with a myriad of issues, ranging from clothing and supplies to after-school care and vaccinations.

Unfortunately, it appears screening for hearing problems often falls by the wayside, and an audiologist in Tulsa has made it her mission to try and raise awareness - and make those screenings more accessible for children.

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth Report on screening hearing in children HERE]

Dr. Jacqueline Scholl practiced in Tulsa for many years before deciding to create a non-profit she calls “SoundWrx.”

Her work there led her to a company called “Tuned,” which she has helped to develop a hearing screening app for kids.

Currently, they’re working with children between the ages of 13 and 17 as they continue to dial in the process and the equipment before moving on to a younger demographic.

Dr. Scholl tells KRMG Oklahoma doesn’t screen for hearing problems, the exception being when a child has been assigned an Individualized Education Program, or IEP.

But even then, they may well get misdiagnosed because the equipment used to measure their hearing is sub par, Scholl says.

“I’m speaking from first-hand knowledge, because I have been in the schools,” she told KRMG. “That equipment may or may not have been calibrated for eight or nine years, and it has to be calibrated yearly in order to be what we would call valid.”

A misdiagnosis of ADHD, or a learning disorder, may send a child down a path where they meet only frustration as they try to learn important skills, like reading.

“This program is designed to flag those kids who may have any auditory processing problem, from the ear - which would be a fix something like a hearing aid or a cochlear implant - all along the pathway, because we hear at the level of the brain,” Scholl said. “So, if we’re not testing hearing at the level of the brain, then we don’t know what they’re hearing.”

Or, more importantly, what they’re not hearing.

The Tuned program is not available to everyone, it is a benefit that an employer must subscribe to in order for employees to participate.

For more information, or for help finding other resources, contact Dr. Scholl through her website.