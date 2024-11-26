Baker Mayfield suing father’s companies

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Former OU star and current Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is suing his own father’s companies, after the companies allegedly took roughly $12 million from Mayfield’s accounts.

According to the lawsuit, the money was taken without Mayfield’s authorization.

His father, James Mayfield, is not named specifically as a defendant in the lawsuit.

But both James Mayfield and Matt Mayfield, Baker’s brother, are the only ones described in the lawsuit as members of Camwood Capital, which is listed in the lawsuit as a defendant along with the companies TCMG, Apex, Lor-Van, and Unitech.

All the companies listed as defendants in the lawsuit are described as a “collection of interconnected entities with common ownership.”

The lawsuit claims that when Mayfield discovered the transfer of the funds, the companies “attempted to obscure the relevant information, avoided (Mayfield’s) inquiries, and invented fictional explanations for their actions.”

The lawsuit does not describe how the companies allegedly had access to Baker Mayfield’s funds or whether Mayfield ever had any intention to loan his father money or invest in his father’s companies.

The suit also alleges that the companies defaulted on a repayment plan they agreed to, as part of a settlement that was reached in January.

That repayment plan, according to the lawsuit, allowed for the money to be paid back over the course of the next four years.

But now, the suit asserts that the entire amount - roughly $11.7 million plus interest - should be repaid immediately.