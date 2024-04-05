Bank teller held at gunpoint by Chiefs superfan “ChiefsAholic,” during bank robbery awarded $10.8M

ChiefsAholic Xavier Babudar, the man behind the well-known ChiefsAholic costume, was allegedly arrested for robbing a bank in Bixby. (@ChiefsAholic)

BIXBY, Okla. — A woman who was held at gunpoint during the robbery has been awarded more than $10 million this week after filing a lawsuit.

According to court documents and the employee’s attorney, the bank teller held at gunpoint by Xaviar Michael Babudar during the robbery was granted $10,800,000 for physical and emotional damages.

Xavier Michael Babudar

In February of 2024, a Kansas City Chiefs super fan, known as “ChiefsAholic,” admitted to 11 robberies, or attempted robberies, across seven states in federal court on Wednesday.

Babudar, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Babudar also pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery in a separate case filed in the Northern District of Oklahoma, according to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri.

“Babudar walked into a bank in Bixby, Oklahoma, demanded money, and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson of the Northern District of Oklahoma. “Babudar posed a serious danger and risk to the public. I am thankful for the efforts of the Bixby Police Department, the FBI, and federal prosecutors in holding him accountable.”

He faces a sentence of up to 50 years in prison without parole.

A sentencing hearing is set for July 10th, 2024.



