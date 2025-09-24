BAPD, FBI continue investigating 2012 disappearance, homicide of Paige Moore

Paige Moore disappearance and homicide investigation (Broken Arrow Police Department)
By John Filbeck, Skyler Cooper, and FOX23.com News Staff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police said they are working alongside the FBI as they continue investigating the 2012 disappearance and homicide of Paige Summer Moore.

KRMG told you when BAPD announced the missing persons case was now being investigated as a homicide.

Police are still searching for a car they believe is connected to Moore’s disappearance, a dark green 2002 Chevy Tracker with the OK tag #931KSW.

The car was registered under a man who said he sold it to another man named Ramon, but had no other information.

If you have any information about Moore’s disappearance, you’re asked to contact Det. Leon Rademacher at 918-451-8200 ext. 8042 or lrademacher@brokenarrowok.gov. You can also contact FBI ViCAP at 800-634-4097 or vicap@fbi.gov.

John Filbeck

John Filbeck

Traffic Anchor

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!