Bartlesville Police searching for 2 missing teens

Bartlesville Police are searching for two missing teenage girls, 16-year-old Karma Mosely and 17-year-old Angel Gaines, who were last seen on June 22 at 10 p.m. (Bartlesville Police Department)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police are searching for two missing teenage girls, 16-year-old Karma Mosely and 17-year-old Angel Gaines, who were last seen on June 22 at 10 p.m.

Mosely is 5′5, 160 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a light brown t-shirt and black house slippers.

Gaines is 5′1, 120 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police did not have a clothing description for Gaines.

Police said the families of the missing teens are very concerned for their safety.

Police said if you have seen the teens or have any information, contact Bartlesville Police at 918-338-4001.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

