Baseball bat-wielding road rage suspect targeted women, Tulsa Police say

Tulsa Police say they’ve tracked down a baseball bat-wielding road rage suspect, after a series of incidents that date back to last December.

Police say all of Malcolm King’s targets were women.

They say it started with threats, but then in May at Tulsa Hills, police say King blocked in a woman’s vehicle, got out of his car, and smashed her windshield with the bat.

They say there was also a case just a week ago where he got out and tapped the bat on a woman’s windshield while making threats.

Police say they were able to identify King and arrested him on Friday.

TPD road rage case photos Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.

They also got a search warrant for his residence where they say they found evidence, including a black Louisville Slugger bat (pictured above).

He’s now facing charges of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Malicious Injury to Property.

