BBB warns about how fake CAPTCHA programs can steal your information

TULSA, Okla. — When you log on to a site or go to buy something online, you may be asked to prove you’re not a robot. Those tests are called CAPTCHA programs.

A CAPTCHA program may present you with a collage of images and have you click on all the pictures with a bicycle or click on all the pictures with a traffic light to prove you’re not a robot.

However, some of the CAPTCHA programs people are being presented with aren’t legitimate.

“We are seeing some CAPTCHA scams,” said Amie Mitchell, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Oklahoma. “What we’re seeing is that it’s coming up on websites that are not legitimate, but it’s not when you’re logging in. It’s not the normal process of you’re going to make a purchase, and the CAPTCHA comes up. This is just popping up. You enter the information, and then it sends you a code. It wants you to send it back, and that’s kind of where the scam starts to come in, because then it will download stuff on your equipment, malware, and on the back end. You have to be really careful what you’re clicking on.”

Real CAPTCHAs will only ask you to type letters, numbers, or click on images one at a time. They won’t ask you to press a key combination like the Windows key or the Control key and a letter key at the same time.

“Those CAPTCHAs, if you are not making a purchase or logging into something, it shouldn’t be popping up.”

A legitimate CAPTCHA will not ask you to download software or other files. Mitchell said if you do download something from these CAPTCHAs, you could end up with malware on your device.

“When you download malware, it has access to everything on the back end. So if you have sensitive documents saved on your computer, it’s going to have access to that. If you have your social security number saved or anything medical, the malware is going to be able to detect that, and unfortunately, it can lead to some identity theft.”

If you get one of these pop-up CAPTCHAs, or simply as a general precaution on a regular basis, you may want to run a security scan to make sure your device is secure.