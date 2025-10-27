BBB warns of discounted Halloween costumes scam

We are just days away from Halloween and if you’re a procrastinator looking for a treat on decorations or costumes, make sure you don’t get tricked by online scammers.

Dressing up for trick-or-treating is a Halloween tradition, but don’t be scared into savings by scammers offering deals that are too ghoul to be true.

“So we’re seeing from consumers some last minute emails and some scammy websites where they’re saying, hey, 90 percent off Halloween costumes. Everybody loves a great deal, however, you’ve got to be really careful. Scammers have gotten really good at putting out those links for deals and coupons, and unfortunately, they’re not always true,” said Amie Mitchell, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Oklahoma.

Mitchell says not to type phrases into your search bar like " cheap Halloween costumes" or “discounted Halloween costumes.”

She says that could lead you to more scam type websites, versus a legitimate business.

“So some clues might be, you know, if the website has some hiccups and pages that won’t load, really slow loading, as long as it’s not your internet. Maybe some misspellings throughout the website or links that just don’t fully go all the way through. Those are some red flags that you’re dealing with a scam website,” said Mitchell.

Our news partners at FOX23 asked what happens if you submit your credit card payment or bank card information to one of the sites.

“So if you happen to make a purchase, or try to make a purchase on a scam website, then I recommend you call your credit card company or your bank directly. On the back of your card is the number, that’s the number you want to call. Let them know what’s going on so they can put a stop to your account and any further charges, should that information be compromised,” said Mitchell.

The BBB says it’s best to shop sites you’re already familiar with and once you’re on that site, search for deals. Of course on Nov. 1 you can stock up on Halloween clearance items to get ahead for next year.