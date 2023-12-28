Bear steals Taco Bell delivery from front porch of Florida home

Black bear

U-bear Eats FILE PHOTO: Uber Eats, more like U-Bear Eats as a black bear swipes family's Taco Bell delivery. (Mandy Fuller Photography/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jen Townley

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A bear was caught on a Ring doorbell camera stealing food from the patio of a home in Longwood, Fl.

According to the residents, they had ordered around $45 worth of food from Taco Bell through Uber Eats, and a delivery woman left the food on the porch by the front door.

Doorbell video shows a black bear come along shortly afterward, picking up the bag of food in its mouth before slowly wandering off.

The residents told Orlando’s News 6 that the bear returned at some point to carry off the drinks, too.

The footage shows the family later come out on the front porch to grab their food, but by that point, it was already gone.

Uber Eats reportedly reimbursed the family for their stolen treats.



