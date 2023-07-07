Beer now sold by the bucket in Oklahoma

By Ben Morgan

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma lawmakers passed legislation allowing buckets of beer to be sold at bars and restaurants.

House Bill 1392 adjusts that two-drink limit for consumers, allowing one person to buy a bucket of beers at one time.

Oklahoma Beer Alliance President Lisette Barnes says this legislation is efficient for the consumer and also sure to increase sales for restaurant and bar owners.

“This legislation changes the previously established two-drink limit for consumers and helps further modernize Oklahoma’s beverage industry,” she said.

Barnes says rather than going back and forth to a busy bar repeatedly throughout an evening the consumer and bartender can make the larger sale in one purchase.

Bars and restaurants can start selling buckets of beer with up to six bottles or cans immediately.

