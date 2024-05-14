Big Dam Party being held Labor Day Weekend to celebrate opening of Zink Lake

Construction on the new low water dam on the Arkansas River near the pedestrian bridge in Tulsa The step-like structures on the downstream side are designed to mitigate the "roller effect" which can trap swimmers or boaters (Skyler Cooper/Russell Mills)

TULSA, Okla. — A party is being held to celebrate the opening of Zink Lake and the Williams Crossing bridge on Labor Day Weekend.

In 2016, voters approved a plan to replace the old Zink Dam with a new dam that would allow for recreational activities on the Arkansas River.

Now, the City of Tulsa and others are celebrating the completion of the dam and the opening of the lake, as well as the opening of the new pedestrian bridge over the river.

The Big Dam Party kicks off on August 30 and will last until September 2.

At a press conference on Monday, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tulsans have been trying to build a lake on the Arkansas for around 60 years.

“Tulsans have been dreaming about this lake for 60 years and Tulsans found a way to come together and build it, so when you have something like that, this is a symbol of so many things that are important, of high ambitions as a city, of wanting to leave something better for future generations, of wanting to work together to realize dreams that we never could quite reach before but now we are, you got to celebrate that,” Bynum said.

The event will feature a parade, fireworks, food trucks, a fun run, rowing events, white water flume competitions, sailboat races, vendors, art and more.

At the event, it was also announced Hanson will be headlining the event on August 31.

The event will also have the Great Raft Race.

At the press conference, officials said Zink Lake will help bring in more tourism dollars to Tulsa and help center the Arkansas River as a focal point for outdoor recreation.

Bynum gave his thanks to the votes who approved it.

“I want to thank you for believing in our city, for building this, for working together at a time when we’re always reminded about why we shouldn’t work together and what can’t be done, instead you believed in what we can do when we work together,” Bynum said.

The event already has merchandise, with Mythic Press making T-shirts.

For more information about the Big Dam Party, click here.