Bill moving through the State Capitol would limit virtual learning days.

A bill moving through the State Capitol that would limit virtual learning days for Oklahoma students is closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 758 passed out of committee this week. The proposed legislation would establish strict circumstances before a district can use a virtual learning day. The bill would also limit public schools to two virtual learning days per academic year.

Supporters of the bill say too many virtual learning days are being used in too many districts, and the impacts of not being in a classroom are showing in students academic performance. Opponents say the use of virtual learning days is a matter of local control and school boards can best decide when a virtual learning is needed.

The bill now heads to the State House for consideration.




