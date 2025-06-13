Bill requiring memory care facilities to disclose type of care signed into law

The Alzheimer’s Dementia and Other Forms of Dementia Special Care Act, which will require memory care facilities to disclose the types of care they’re providing, has been signed into law.

Senator Brenda Stanley (R-Midwest City) was HB 2262’s Senate author.

“Families navigating the challenges of Alzheimer’s and dementia deserve transparency when choosing a memory care facility for their loved one,” says Stanley. “With this legislation, families will have accessible information to compare services, staffing, and support available across facilities. I’m proud to see this bill become law and extend protections to vulnerable individuals, hold providers accountable, and offer families peace of mind. I extend my appreciation to everyone who helped get this bill across the finish line, ensuring families can make informed, confident decisions.”

The primary author of the bill, Representative Nicole Miller (R-Edmond), says she’s been working for years to help provide families with the transparency she believes they deserve.

“Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia is one of the most emotional and challenging journeys a family can face. I authored the original legislation in 2021 to bring greater transparency to memory care. This bill builds on that foundation—strengthening the process and offering families clarity, confidence and peace of mind. I’m proud to see this bill become law.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter reports there are over 70,500 Oklahomans 65 or older who have a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

In addition, they report 18 percent of Hospice Residents have a primary dementia diagnosis.

Along with requiring memory care facilities to specify what services they provide, the bill requires them to now post information for where individuals can report either a referral agency or facility that they believe hasn’t provided accurate information about their services or capabilities.

To learn more about reporting these type of complaints, you can view the Consumer Protection Unit’s website here.

You can also contact them at 405-521-2029 or 833-681-1895.

The law goes into effect Nov. 1.