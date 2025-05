NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Billie Eilish performs onstage during "Hit Me Hard And Soft" Album Release Listening Party at Barclays Center on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABA)

Pop music superstar Billie Eilish is coming to Tulsa later this year for two nights of shows at the BOK Center.

The venue announced Eilish is set to perform on November 10th and 11th.

Tickets for those shows go on sale Thursday, May 22 at 12 p.m.

This is a return to Tulsa and the BOK Center for Billi Eilish, who played there in 2019.