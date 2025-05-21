‘Billy and Tina’ arrive in Tulsa

Billy and Tina, the two Asian elephants from the Los Angeles Zoo that have sparked a huge controversy, have now arrived in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Zoo says the two elephants arrived here safely after a 26-hour road trip, including food and water stops, during which officials say the animals were calm and ate and drank well.

The elephants having been making headlines for weeks now, because animals activists, including some high-profile celebrities like Cher, have held protests and filed lawsuits, saying that zoos in general are too small for elephants and saying that the animals should go to an animal sanctuary instead.

The Tulsa Zoo has been in the process of improving and expanding its elephant exhibit, which will have roughly 3 times the yard space of the Los Angeles Zoo and will reportedly be the largest of its kind in North America, but those against the move say that’s still not good enough.

Tulsa Zoo officials say Billy and Tina will spend the next several weeks building bonds with their new care team and meeting the Tulsa Zoo’s elephant herd after the standard quarantine period.