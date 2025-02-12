Bitter cold to kick off a roller coaster ride of temperatures in Tulsa

Temperatures will plunge overnight Wednesday, with wind chills expected to be in the single digits and approaching zero in the Tulsa metro early Thursday.

Meteorologist Mike Lacy at the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa tells KRMG that will kick of a cycle of temperature changes over the next several days.

By Saturday, air temperatures should be in the 50s, Lacy said, but by Sunday more Arctic air is due to arrive.

“And then a cold front comes in, a pretty strong one,” he told KRMG, but said that while cold, it should remain dry.

“We’re not expecting a lot of wintry precipitation with that one, in fact it’ll probably miss us all together,” Lacy said.

Monday will see a brief return to the 40s, according to the latest models, and then another storm system will likely arrive.

That system, expected Tuesday into Wednesday, “could bring us some impactful winter weather,” Lacy said.

“But it’s, you know, still a long ways out,” he added, “so we’ll fine tune the details.”