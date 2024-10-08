Bixby businessman accused of illegal drug trafficking

A member of a prominent Bixby family has been arrested on complaints of drug trafficking, after Tulsa Police say they discovered tens-of-thousands of THC products in a box truck he was driving on Highway 169.

Police say they pulled over 42-year-old Robert Cook III last Monday, September 30th, on Highway 169 near 81st street because the truck veered onto the shoulder.

When an officer approached the truck, he stated in the arrest report that he could smell an “overwhelming odor” of marijuana.

Police say Cook told them he was only hauling a saw and some packaging materials.

But when they searched inside the cargo area of the truck, police say they found pallets with ‘tens of thousands’ of individual THC vape cartridges, dabs, gummies, and wax.

Cook was arrested and booked on a complaint of Aggravated Trafficking of Illegal Drugs, which is defined as marijuana in excess of 1,000 pounds.

Cook’s family operates a large sod farm in Bixby.

Cook is also listed on the Dun & Bradstreet website, which tracks business entities, as the principal of “Rob’s Sod,” which was also listed on the arrest report as

Some neighbors reported on social media they saw a large law enforcement presence at Cook’s home near 131st and Mingo around the same time as Cook’s arrest, but officials would not confirm if they searched the home or if they found any additional evidence there.

The State Attorney General’s Office has taken the lead in prosecuting the case, saying it has “multijurisdictional” elements.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s office is serving as co-counsel on the case.