BIXBY, Okla. — School officials say Bixby Public Schools is now the fastest-growing district in the state.

The city is rapidly growing as more and more families move to Bixby.

FOX23 took a look at some of the changes happening.

“This is a really fast-growing district, which makes me excited,” said Rob Miller, superintendent of Bixby Public Schools.

Miller has been the superintendent for six years. He says in that time, the district has grown by over 2,000 students.

“That growth is anticipated to continue. Within about 200 yards, we have about $90 million of construction projects going on,” Miller said.

Work is underway to keep up with that trend, including a $70 million addition to the high school that they hope to open by January.

It will be 200,000 square feet, 3 stories, and about 55 classrooms.

Bixby expanding school and city facilities

There will also be a new college and career center, a school store, a coffee shop, and six different meal options for students. A wellness center and creation hub, where students can come in after hours and work on projects that they’re interested in, will also be built.

“It might be podcasting, it might be coding, it might be drones, all sorts of things, but we’re trying to create that project so we can foster that love of learning,” Miller said.

A few decades ago, the area surrounding the schools was mostly farmland. Today, it’s been transformed.

Several new neighborhoods have been built recently, with more on the way along 161st street.

“It’s really exciting to be in Bixby at this time where so many families are choosing this as a destination,” Miller said.

Work is also underway to expand the football and athletic facilities along with an entirely new administration building that will open in October.

All of these projects are paid for by a 2022 bond issue.

“We’re very proud of the progress we’ve made here at Bixby schools and across our community, and look forward to a great decade ahead,” Miller said.

A new performing arts center is also being built in Bixby right now thanks to the bond issue, which Miller says will be an asset for both the school district and community.