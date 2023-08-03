Bixby faces Owasso in ‘Battle of the Burbs’ in three weeks

In three weeks from today, Oklahoma high-school football picks up right where it left off, with Bixby versus Owasso - the ‘Battle of the Burbs’ as it’s become known - game one in the 2023 season.

It happens Thursday, August 24th, at 7:00 p.m. at T.U.’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.

It’s a rematch of last year’s 6A-1 state championship, which saw Bixby steamroll Owasso, 69-6.

But Bixby Head Coach Loren Montgomery emphasized that every year is different.

“Each year in high school football, you graduate some really good players, and like, right now, before we’ve every played a game, we don’t what we’re going to be good at, we don’t know what our identity’s going to be, so it’s basically the slate’s clean.”

He says it’s a big thrill for his players to be in the spotlight of the Battle of the Burbs game.

Last year, he says roughly 23,000 people were in attendance at the stadium and around 25,000 more people were watching the game online.





©2023 Cox Media Group