Bixby Fire Department locate woman who fell from bridge into Arkansas River

The Bixby Fire Department says they were able to locate a woman who fell from a bridge into the Arkansas River.

Around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Bixby Fire Department received a call reporting a woman had fallen into the Arkansas River from a bridge located near Bentley Park.

The fire department deployed their boats into the river and were able to locate the woman and get her out of the water on the river’s south bank.

The Bixby Fire Department says they weren’t able to share any information about the woman’s condition at this time.

Deputy Chief of the Bixby Fire Department Nick Flanary said he’s thankful the Department has the resources and training to be able to carry out these type of rescue operations.

“You have some shallow water out there, so you know you’ve got a propeller that you’ve got to navigate through the channel, try to find the deeper water to get to the victim. Fortunately, our department’s trained in swift water rescue as well as boat operations so we’re fortunate to have that training to be able to provide these types of services.”