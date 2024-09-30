Bixby High School Principal arrested, suspended for public intoxication, inappropriate conduct

Bixby High School

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby High School Principal Mickey Replogle has been arrested and suspended from his position after accusations of public intoxication and inappropriate touching of students on the dance floor at the school’s fall dance.

In a message to parents, Superintendent Rob Miller said several students and adults reported improper behavior by Replogle.

Miller said the reports included the smell of alcohol on Replogle and inappropriate touching of several students.

Miller said the Tulsa Police Department immediately began investigating Replogle. Replogle has been suspended from all duties as the investigation continues.

The City of Tulsa Jail booking information shows Replogle was arrested Saturday night by Tulsa Police on public intoxication charges.

Miller said the school district takes such accusations seriously and more information will be shared once information is confirmed.

The school district encourages students with information about this incident to report it immediately to the Tulsa Police Department or school administrators.

