Bixby man arrested after woman claims he kidnapped her

BIXBY, Okla. — A woman is safe and her alleged kidnapper, 37-year-old John Ruble of Bixby, is in jail, and Coweta Police say it’s all thanks to a gas station clerk.

“I think it’s remarkable that the cashier, number one, knew what to do,” said Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell. “This lady walks into her store and tells her she’s in trouble, and then the cashier decided, you know what, I’m going to call 9-1-1, calls the dispatcher, gives all the pertinent information that dispatcher needed, and was able to get officers on the scene very quickly.”

Chief Bell said officers arrived at the T-Mart on Highway 51 within minutes and found Ruble filling his truck with gas.

“It was a blessing that they were close by because this guy was filling up his car, and he was obviously waiting for her to come back to the car so he could take her away,” Bell said.

After talking with Ruble and the woman, officers arrested Ruble for kidnapping. They said Ruble fought with officers, getting him a few bruises and a resisting arrest charge.

Bell said this could have ended tragically, if not for the clerk’s quick thinking and the officer’s response.

“We don’t know what his intentions were when he got her back in the car. It could have been life-threatening. It could have been anything for all we know,” he said.

While investigators work to piece everything together, Ruble is being held at the Wagoner County Jail on a $50,000 bond.