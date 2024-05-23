Bixby Police Department is using new technology to sharpen their shots

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Police Officers are now using new Glock 47s with a Holosun Solar Charging Modular Optic System.

In layman’s terms, it is a solar-charged sight that attaches directly to the slide without an adapter plate and uses an innovative solar charging system with multi-directional light sensors to automatically adjust brightness in dynamic situations.

The SCS can potentially operate indefinitely using an internal, rechargeable 20,000-hour battery.

The sight only needs moderate exposure to bright light and officers will never need to change batteries again.

The SCS also has an intensity override function which locks the optic into a high brightness mode for 30 minutes and a low power indicator which warns of a low battery days before charging is needed.

If the battery fails the officer always has a backup power source when natural or artificial light is available.

Bixby officers went through rigorous CLEET-certified training for the new technology with the help of a couple of Sapulpa Police officers who are experts on the system.

The training included a firearm qualification, which was required before an Officer could be issued the sight.

