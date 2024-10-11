Bixby public meeting addresses questions surrounding the renewal of the city's penny sales tax

BIXBY, Okla. — The City of Bixby held a public meeting to address questions surrounding the city’s penny sales tax that’s set to be voted on for renewal in November. The city says that if the sales tax isn’t renewed, they stand to lose $4.7 million a year.

Bixby City Manager Jared Cottle emphasized this isn’t a new tax but instead an extension of the old penny tax, though some funds will be reallocated.

In November, if the penny sales tax is continued, it will extend the existing tax’s expiration for 30 years.

“The thing that rises to the top every time are streets. Roadways, bridges, transportation, and we have no real dedicated funding source for that,” said Cottle.

Since 1994, 75% of the sales tax has gone towards sewer and the remaining 25% went to capital improvements for public safety.

However, if this passes, the funds will be reallocated so that 50% of the tax goes to street improvements, 20% to capital improvements for public safety, and the last 30% to the sewer.

The City stated that if the renewal of the penny sales tax doesn’t pass, Bixby would face an annual lose of $4.7 million.

In addition, they say public safety departments would have to reallocate their budgets and utility customers will pay up to a 60% increase to fund debt service.

Cottle said tonight’s meeting was helpful when it came to addressing the public’s questions.

“Primarily, what we’re wanting is education and so we do want everyone that comes in to see these materials and to really understand what this issue is about, where the dollars are going, where they go now, where they go in the future and really be sure they have a complete understanding when they go in the ballot booth about what it is they’re voting on,” said Cottle.

The residents of Bixby will be able to vote on this issue on November 5th.