You can hear the wife and the son yelling at the dad who’s grilling, because he’s trying to shoo the bear away! UPI.com reports the bear doesn’t care and keeps touching the food on the grill with his huge paws and trying to take the food away.

In the video the woman posted to YouTube, the dad Josh throws a steak from the grill, away from him but the bear didn’t pay attention and kept trying to eat the food on the grill.

Eventually the bear leaves - with a full belly.