The Black Keys cancel tour that was set to kick off in Tulsa

The Black Keys Perform At The O2 Academy Brixton Matthew Baker/Getty Images (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. — Grammy award-winning band “The Black Keys” has canceled their international world tour that was set to kick off in Tulsa.

The 2024 International Players Tour, announced in early April, was supposed to start at the BOK Center on September 17. The band was set to travel across North America in a 31-date run to support their album “Ohio Players.”

A message on Ticketmaster shows all tour dates have been canceled.

Tickets will be refunded to the original payment method at the time of purchase. Once refunds are issued, they should appear on accounts within 14-21 days.