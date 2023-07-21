Black-owned bookstore moving to Greenwood

Tulsa’s only black-owned bookstore is moving to the city’s historic Greenwood District.

Fulton Street Books and Coffee is moving to 21 North Greenwood.

The original location on West Latimer is temporarily closed.

But in March owner and founder Onikah Asamoa-Caesar opened a kiosk at Tulsa International Airport.

She told KRMG, “I think people love to see local businesses, represented at places like airports.”

And that kiosk at the airport remains open.

Fulton Street Books & Coffee’s new location, which is scheduled to open in October, will feature a patio and will offer beer and wine along with its usual coffee products.