Blanchard man arrested on child exploitation charges

Kevin Goelz (McClain County Jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

BLANCHARD, Okla. — A Blanchard man was arrested on child exploitation charges.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), 19-year-old Kevin Berit Goelz was arrested in a child pornography investigation.

OSBI said their Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) launched an online investigation last Friday. ICAC agents obtained hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material from an online user, later identified as Goelz.

A search warrant was conducted at a residence in Blanchard, where Goelz was located and interviewed by agents.

Based on the investigation, Goelz was arrested and booked into the McClain County Jail on charges of child sexual exploitation, distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

