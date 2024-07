SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — We’ve now learned the identity of the body found by a fisherman along the Arkansas River near Highway 97.

Sand Springs Police say the Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as 29-year-old Rebecca Canida.

Canida’s body was found last Saturday.

The cause of death is still pending, but police don’t believe there was foul play.

Police believe her body had been there for some time.