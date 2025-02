Body found in a vehicle near Highway 169 and 51st in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed a body was found in a van near 51st and US-169 on Wednesday.

According to TPD, officers responded to a dead-on-arrival call near 51st and US-169 around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers found a man dead in the backseat of a van. The man may have been there for some time, police said.

TPD said officers haven’t been able to identify the body.