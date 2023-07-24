Body of missing boater recovered from Grand Lake

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department recovered the body of a boat operator who fell from his boat into Grand Lake Saturday and did not resurface, the GRDA said on Sunday.

Witnesses told police, Daniel Siebert, 47, of Wichita, Kansas, was operating a 1979 Mastercraft in the back of Duck Creek when he fell from the vessel. He was the only occupant of the boat.

Witnesses also reported the vessel appeared to strike him after he entered the water.

GRDA police responded and were able to bring the boat under control and the search began soon after, according to a statement released by the GRDA.

The body was recovered in seven feet of water at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, the statement went on to say.

The investigation into the boating incident is ongoing.