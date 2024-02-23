Bodycam video released with non-binary Owasso student who died

By April Hill

OWASSO — A recently released police search warrant is revealing more details in the case of a non-binary Oklahoma student who died a day after a high school bathroom fight.

The Owasso Police Department posted new information in the Nex Benedict investigation Friday afternoon.

The warrant filed in Tulsa County court on Wednesday shows that Nex Benedict’s eyes had rolled back into their head, their hands were curled and they were struggling to breathe in the family’s home in Owasso before they later died at the hospital on Feb. 8.

The warrant also shows investigators took pictures, collected evidence swabs and retrieved records of the students involved in the altercation in their search of the school.

Click HERE to watch the video.

