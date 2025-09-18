Bono, The Edge to accept the 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize on behalf of U2 at the Cain’s Ballroom in Octo

TULSA, Okla. — The Woody Guthrie Center has just announced that the band U2 has been named the honorees of the 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize.

The Irish rock band will be presented with the award on Tuesday, October 21. Bono and The Edge will accept the prize on behalf of the band at the Cain’s Ballroom, located at 423 N Main Street in downtown Tulsa.

This will be the first time Bono and The Edge have been in Tulsa since U2’s show back in 1981 during the The Boy Tour. They will also take are in a conversation about the band’s music.

The Woody Guthrie Prize is awarded annually to “a recipient who embodies the spirit of Woody Guthrie’s social consciousness and musical legacy.”

“U2 embodies the mission of the Woody Guthrie Prize, using music to confront injustice and inspire action,” states Cady Shaw, Senior Director, Woody Guthrie Center. “By presenting the 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize to U2, we honor a legacy of music that continues to challenge who we are and connect us the world over.”

The fundraising event will also have remarks from Shaw, and Woody Guthrie’s granddaughter, Anna Canoni.

Past recipients of the award include John Mellencamp, Kris Kristofferson, and Tom Morello.